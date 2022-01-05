Large Lithium-ion battery recycling facility to open in Covington; create 150 jobs

Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday that Battery Resourcers, a lithium-ion battery recycling and engineered materials startup, will invest $43 million to open its first commercial-scale battery recycling plant in Covington, becoming the largest of its kind in North America when fully operational in August 2022. The investment is expected to create at least 150 jobs in Newton County.



“This is just the latest job creator to move to Georgia because of our leadership position in the electric vehicle manufacturing space,” Kemp said in a press release. “I’m proud to welcome Battery Resourcers as they open their state-of-the-art Covington facility. We are honored that they have chosen the Peach State for this milestone business venture and look forward to the opportunities we can create together for hardworking Georgians.”



According to the press release, the strategically located facility will be able to process 30,000 metric tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap annually, equivalent to 70,000 vehicle batteries per year. Its innovative recycling process will return battery grade lithium, cobalt, and nickel back into the battery supply chain.



With major brand investors including Jaguar Land Rover, Orbia, TDK, TRUMPF Group, Doral Energy, and Hitachi, Battery Resourcers is revolutionizing the production of lithium-ion battery materials. Recycling batteries is only one component of the Battery Resourcers’ technology and marks a vital step in the company’s strategic expansion plans. It has also engineered a process to turn its recyclables back into critical battery materials — specifically nickel-manganese-cobalt cathodes. Those materials are then sold back to battery manufacturers.



“We are looking forward to becoming part of the Covington community and bringing 150 tech jobs to the area,” Michael O’Kronley, CEO and Director of Battery Resourcers said in the press release. “Automotive manufacturers are sitting on mountains of discarded batteries and scrap, and right now they have very few options for responsible and cost-effective disposal. With this convenient U.S. location and our technology, we can start to provide a sustainable solution that helps minimize the need for mining and returns valuable, battery-grade materials back into the lithium-ion supply chain.”



Battery Resourcers will open in an existing 154,000-square-foot facility, located at 9172 Industrial Drive Northeast in Covington. Operations are expected to begin in spring 2022, and the company has already begun hiring. Individuals interested in opportunities with Battery Resourcers are encouraged to visit https://www.batteryresourcers.com/careers for additional information.



Coming on the heels of the recent announcement that Rivian EV manufacturing facility and campus will be opening a facility at the JDA’s Stanton Springs location, officials say this will contribute to making the I-20 corridor a business and technology hub.



“The City of Covington has always been in the forefront for business success, and we are proud to have Battery Resourcers join our community,” said Mayor Steve Horton of the City of Covington. “Battery Resourcers is an outstanding addition to our business ecosystem and will complement many regional businesses in Georgia. When fully operational, the largest lithium-ion battery recycling facility of its kind in North America will be in the heart of Covington. We are grateful for their selection, and we are proud to partner with them for many years to come.”



