Last Walton County BOC meeting for 2023 scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have the last regular meeting for 2023 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at the Historic Courthouse in Monroe, located at 111 S Broad St. in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.
The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on agenda items.
1.PRESENTATIONS
2.MEETING OPENING
- 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
- 2.2.Call to Order
- 2.3.Roll Call
3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA
- 3.1.Additions/Deletions
4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
- 4.1.Withdrawal of Z23100001 – Rezone 6.20 acres from A2 to B3 for truck parking/laydown lot & outside storage – Applicant: Richard Wade – Owner: Algin Properties LLC – property located at 2334 Hwy 278, 2422 & 2432 Hancock Dr. – Map/Parcel C1580024, 25 & 26 – District 4
- Z23100001 – Wade.pdf (1.36 MB)
5.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
- 5.1.AZ23100011 – Alteration to Zoning – remove conditions from Rezone Z00890 – Applicant: William Coleman – Owner: HC3 Properties – property located on Hwy. 138 – Map/Parcel C0760048E00 – District 5
- AZ23100011 – Coleman.pdf (1.29 MB)
6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
- 6.1.Approval of November 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes
- MIN 2023-11-07.pdf (0.04 MB)
- 6.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
- Purchases and Contracts.pdf (0.02 MB)
- 6.3.Declaration of Surplus
- Surplus.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 6.4.Ratifications of Actions taken by WCWSA on August 1, 2023 and October 19, 2023
- 6.5.Proposed 2024 Meeting Calendar
- 2024 BOC Meeting Calendar.pdf (0.01 MB)
- 6.6.Proposed FY25 Budget Calendar
- Proposed FY25 Budget Calendar.pdf (0.63 MB)
- 6.7.Acceptance of Forfieted Vehicle – Sheriff’s Office
- Forfieted Vehicle.pdf (0.06 MB)
- 6.8.Agreement – Southeast Corrections Probation Services – Probate Court
- 6.9.Agreement – Southeast Corrections Probation Services – Magistrate Court
7.RESOLUTIONS
- 7.1.FY 2024 Budget Amendment
- Resolution – FY24 Budget Amendment.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 7.2.Project Length Budget – 2024 LMIG and SPLOST Resurfacing Projects and Budget Amendment
8.APPOINTMENTS
- 8.1.Walton County Board of Tax Assessors
- Tax Assessors Re-appointment Letter.pdf (0.12 MB)
- 8.2.Walton Co. Board of Health
- Board of Health Re-appointments.pdf (0.05 MB)
9.DISCUSSION
- 9.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
10.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
11.ANNOUNCEMENTS
12.EXECUTIVE SESSION
13.ADJOURNMENT
