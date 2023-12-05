Last Walton County BOC meeting for 2023 scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have the last regular meeting for 2023 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at the Historic Courthouse in Monroe, located at 111 S Broad St. in Monroe. The public is invited to attend.

The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on agenda items.

1.PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

  1. 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
  2. 2.2.Call to Order
  3. 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  1. 3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. 4.1.Withdrawal of Z23100001 – Rezone 6.20 acres from A2 to B3 for truck parking/laydown lot & outside storage – Applicant:  Richard Wade – Owner:  Algin Properties LLC – property located at 2334 Hwy 278, 2422 & 2432 Hancock Dr. – Map/Parcel C1580024, 25 & 26 – District 4

5.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 

  1. 5.1.AZ23100011 – Alteration to Zoning – remove conditions from Rezone Z00890 – Applicant:  William Coleman – Owner:  HC3 Properties – property located on Hwy. 138 – Map/Parcel C0760048E00 – District 5

6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 

  1. 6.1.Approval of November 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes
  2. 6.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $25,000 or Greater
  3. 6.3.Declaration of Surplus
  4. 6.4.Ratifications of Actions taken by WCWSA on August 1, 2023 and October 19, 2023
  5. 6.5.Proposed 2024 Meeting Calendar
  6. 6.6.Proposed FY25 Budget Calendar
  7. 6.7.Acceptance of Forfieted Vehicle – Sheriff’s Office
  8. 6.8.Agreement – Southeast Corrections Probation Services – Probate Court
  9. 6.9.Agreement – Southeast Corrections Probation Services – Magistrate Court

7.RESOLUTIONS

  1. 7.1.FY 2024 Budget Amendment
  2. 7.2.Project Length Budget – 2024 LMIG and SPLOST Resurfacing Projects and Budget Amendment

8.APPOINTMENTS

  1. 8.1.Walton County Board of Tax Assessors
  2. 8.2.Walton Co. Board of Health

9.DISCUSSION

  1. 9.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

10.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda. 

11.ANNOUNCEMENTS

12.EXECUTIVE SESSION

13.ADJOURNMENT 

