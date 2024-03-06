Last year’s Grand Champion returns to Dancing with the Stars of Project Renewal for the Finale

Get your tickets before they sell out in this evening of dance for a great cause

The teams are set and dancers are furiously practicing in an effort to be the 2024 Grand Champion. And just look who’s coming back to show you what it is all about – last year’s Grand Champion, Dean Pannell. Dean and a fellow competitor from last year, Lori Krieger, will be dancing the “FINALE” for 2024 Dancing with the Stars of Project Renewal 2024!

Last year, Dancing with the Stars of Project Renewal was able to raise $71,000 for Project Renewal – a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties. It is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in the dangerous cycle of domestic violence. Dean, of Pannell Designs and Events, was the grand prizewinner of the evening, raising more than $25,000 of the $71,000 himself. For that, as well as the dance routine of he and his dance instructor, Kyle Jones, he was awarded two of the three prizes – Judges Choice as well as Grand Champion.

Kyle is lending his talent again this year as a Dance Instructor with Andrea Lane and both Dean and Lori will help judge the event as well as use the opportunity to showcase their talents to this year’s audience.

It is a fun and entertaining evening that will take place on Saturday, March 23, in the Auditorium of Walnut Grove High School in Walton County. There are eight teams competing. You can go to www.projectrenewalgeorgia.com to get your tickets or reach out to one of the dance teams, they also have tickets available. Last year, the event sold out so get your tickets now, and support your favorite team, before all the tickets are gone.

The following Teams are competing this year.

