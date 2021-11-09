Lavida Massage Opens New Location In Grayson/Loganville, Ga

First New LaVida Massage Center Since Pandemic

BRIGHTON, MI, October 28, 2021 – LaVida Massage is delighted to announce the opening of a new center located at 2715 Loganville Hwy, Ste. 310 Loganville, GA on October 11, 2021.

“We are so excited to be opening this new location!” says Mark Davis, CEO. “After these last 18 months, so many people are looking to relax and we are here to provide convenient, customized and affordable access to massage services.”

LaVida Massage of Grayson has nine massage rooms, including one dedicated to couples massage. Their massage services will include Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, and more.

The Center owner, TiAnn Walker, isa tenured federal government employee working with Veterans Benefits Administration (VA) in Decatur, GA. She attended Indiana State University, pursuing a Bachelor’s in Psychology and Criminology. TiAnn has an entrepreneurial spirit, which led her to become a wedding and event planner as well as a certified life coach.

“As someone who is dedicated to wellness, opening a LaVida Massage center is a great fit.” says TiAnn Walker, owner. “We can’t wait to start bringing relaxation and wellness to the Grayson and Loganville communities!”

To celebrate the grand opening, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony held on November 5th, followed by a Friends & Family event on November 6th. Guests will be treated to raffle entries, giveaways, and door prizes.

About LaVida Massage

LaVida Massage is a unique Wellness Center offering highly customized therapeutic massage and skin care services that are affordable and convenient. We are a leading provider of holistic health and wellness services, catering to busy, active lifestyles in gender neutral settings. Founded in Michigan in 2007, the LaVida Massage mission is to improve the lives of our guests through exceptional treatments, products, education, and customer care. For our Franchisees, our mission is to make sure that they succeed.

For more information on owning a LaVida Massage Center, visit www.lavidamassagefranchise.com.