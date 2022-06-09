Lawrenceville man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter

(Lawrenceville, Ga., June 6, 2022) – Gwinnett Police officers arrested Nedzad Mehic, 30, of Lawrenceville, after he allegedly pointed a laser at the police helicopter flying in the area of Cedars Road in Lawrenceville. The helicopter was hit by a green laser pointed at the helicopter cockpit when the air unit was conducting training exercises with the Gwinnett SWAT Team at the Gwinnett Police Training Center.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, the flight crew of the helicopter was able to pinpoint the origin location of the laser and officers were able to respond, finding several individuals at the location. After investigation, Mehic was arrested and charged with pointing a laser at an aircraft. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and the case will be referred to the FAA and the FBI Atlanta office for follow-up.

GCPD note that pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft as well as interfering with onboard equipment. This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft, and the general public.

Case Number: 220046466