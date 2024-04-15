Lawyers host annual scholarship golf tournament in name of late Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr.

Annual tournament raises funds for scholarships for six local students

COVINGTON, GA – Six local students will receive scholarships at the fourth annual Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship Foundation Drive, Chip and Putt tournament on May 4.

The Beyond the Bar Foundation awards six scholarships each year. The foundation is a collaborative effort between the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association and Walton County Bar Association to help students further their education at an accredited college or technical school. Two students are selected each from Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.

The four bar associations formed the foundation in 2019 as a way for local attorneys to give back to youth in Rockdale, Newton and Walton Counties. The scholarship was renamed in honor of Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. who passed away in July 2020. Judge Johnson served as Superior Court Judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit from 2002 until his death. He was a champion of community service, specifically helping local youth.

The annual tournament will be held on May 4 at 10 a.m. at Ashton Hills Golf Club in Covington and is the fundraiser for the scholarship. The tournament boasts prizes such as gift cards to Top Golf, local restaurants, luxury car services and bottles of premium tequila with values up to $250. The scholarship recipients and their families will be recognized at the event also.

“Last year’s recipients recognized at the tournament were pleasantly surprised by the announcement that due to the generous support of the tournament sponsors and participants, their award had been increased from $1500 to $2500,” recalled David Boyle, treasurer of the foundation. “We are hopeful to raise even more money this year.”

To learn more information about the scholarship, register for the tournament, or to donate, please visit johnsonbtb.com.

