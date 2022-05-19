LCA announces new athletic director

Contributed photo: From left: New LCA Athletic Director Chad Walker with his wife, Robyn, daughter, Rylie and son, Cole.

LOGANVILLE (WALTON/METRO ATLANTA) GA – (May 19, 2022) – Loganville Christian

Academy (LCA) is pleased to announce the naming of Chad Walker as Athletic Director.

Chad Walker comes to LCA with a wealth of coaching experience in collegiate and professional football. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Education with a concentration in Kinesiology.

Chad is a servant leader who loves Jesus and uses athletics as a platform to share his faith. He is passionate about building relationships with coaches, parents, and athletes, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Chad and his family to LCA. He is married to Robyn, and they have a daughter, Rylie, and a son, Cole. Chad received his bachelor’s degree in Education with a concentration in Kinesiology in 2000.

Throughout his career, Chad has been a part of college football programs at the University of Arkansas, LSU, the University of Oklahoma, Bryant University, and Mississippi College. At LSU, under Head Coach Nick Saban, Chad gained experience in 2000 as a student assistant coach. He would return in 2003-2004. In 2003, LSU was named SEC Champions and BCS National Champions. In 2005, he would join the professional ranks with the Miami Dolphins where he worked for three seasons. After the Miami Dolphins, he coached at Bryant University (2008- 2010) and Mississippi College (2011-2012). Later, Walker would join the University of Oklahoma (2013-2014) under College Football Hall of Fame Head Coach Bob Stoops and stay for two seasons.

Walker had two different stints (2015-2016) (2018-2020) with the Atlanta Falcons in a variety of roles with his last position being safeties coach (2020). At the conclusion of the 2016 season, the Falcons played in Super Bowl LI. Walker joined the University of Arkansas as the outside linebackers coach in 2017. Other coaching stops include the University of Louisiana at Monroe (2002) and West Virginia University (2001).

