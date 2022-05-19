LCA announces new upper school principal

Contributed photo: New LCA upper school principal Bryan White with his wife, Brittanny, daughter, Annalee and son, Aiden.

LOGANVILLE (WALTON/METRO ATLANTA) GA – APRIL 14, 2022 – Loganville Christian Academy (LCA) is pleased to announce the naming of Bryan White as Upper School Principal.

Bryan comes to LCA from Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham where he is currently serving as a High School Assistant Principal. He has served in Christian education for nearly a decade and holds an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Covenant College. While he started out as a classroom teacher in south Florida, Bryan has spent the last eight years in school administration in Christian schools.

Bryan is a servant leader who loves to connect with and serve the teachers, students, and families in his care. While he is passionate about excellence in education, his greatest desire is for students to know Jesus and to make Him known. He believes that teaching students to think biblically about the world around them and equipping them to fulfill God’s call on their lives is one of the best ways to do that.

Originally from Athens, GA, Bryan and his family are excited to pursue God’s call on their lives and become a part of the LCA community: “While I have been seeking a school at which I can serve in accordance with the gifts God has given me, my family has been praying for a grace-filled community–a school family–that we can be a part of. We believe that we have found this at Loganville Christian Academy and couldn’t be more proud to be LCA Lions!”

Bryan has been married to his lovely wife, Brittanny, for nearly ten years and they have two children, Annalee (7) and Aiden (4). Bryan will be finishing the school year in his current position and will officially join the LCA team over the summer. Rachel Ernst, LCA’s current Upper School Principal and Head of School, will continue to serve in the role of Head of School.

To learn more about Loganville Christian Academy, please visit the LCA website at www.lcalions.com.