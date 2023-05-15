LCA has current job postings

Loganville Christian Academy has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Click or tap on this link for information on how to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the LCA career website on May 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

TEACHERS

High School Biology Teacher

High School Physics Teacher

Lower School Classroom Teacher

Upper School Bible Teacher

Upper School Foreign Language Teacher (Spanish/French)

Upper School History Teacher

Upper School Math Teacher

Substitute Teacher



SUPPORT POSITIONS

Bus Driver

Development Coordinator (12-month, full-time)

Facility Team Member

Lunchroom Team Member

ATHLETIC COACHING POSITIONS

Esports Head Coach

Middle School Head Football Coach

Middle School Volleyball Head Coach

Varsity Assistant Football Coach

Varsity Boys Head Basketball Coach