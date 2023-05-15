LCA has current job postings

Loganville Christian Academy has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Click or tap on this link for information on how to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the LCA career website on May 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
TEACHERS
High School Biology Teacher
High School Physics Teacher
Lower School Classroom Teacher
Upper School Bible Teacher
Upper School Foreign Language Teacher (Spanish/French)
Upper School History Teacher
Upper School Math Teacher
Substitute Teacher
SUPPORT POSITIONS
Bus Driver
Development Coordinator (12-month, full-time)
Facility Team Member
Lunchroom Team Member
ATHLETIC COACHING POSITIONS
Esports Head Coach
Middle School Head Football Coach
Middle School Volleyball Head Coach
Varsity Assistant Football Coach
Varsity Boys Head Basketball Coach
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.