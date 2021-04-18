LCA hosting WinShape Camps for Communities this summer





Loganville Christian Academy recently announced that it has been chosen as the host site for WinShape Loganville, June 28-July 2! WinShape Camps for Communities exists to glorify God by creating experiences that transform campers and families with the message of Jesus Christ. This one-week day camp provides professionally trained staff to create the most fun and meaningful camp for all completed K-8th graders in town. It combines sports, recreation, arts, Bible study, and worship into one unforgettable week. Whether kids like soccer, science, or art, there is something for everyone!

“Chick Fil A and Winshape are household names in the south. The Winshape Day Camp mission is the perfect complement to the mission of our school and we can’t think of a better way to utilize our campus for a week this summer than to provide a venue for children in Walton and the surrounding counties to have access to a quality day camp experience close to home,” said LCA Founder, Christy Monda.

–CAMP DETAILS–

Theme: Made For This (Ephesians 2:10)

Dates: Monday, June 28 – Friday, July 2, 7:45AM-4:45PM (noon on Friday)

Ages: Completed K5-8th grade (K5 registration is limited to 30 campers)

Cost: $219.00

**Registration is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

To secure your child’s spot, register here: https://camps.winshape.org/

Questions? Contact us at winshape@lcalions.com.