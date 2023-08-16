LCA in Loganville has several open job postings

Loganville Christian Academy has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. You can click on this link if you are interested in applying for a substitute teacher position. You will find the application on the right hand side.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the LCA career website on Aug. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. Please read the instructions on how to submit an application if you want to apply for any of the positions.

TEACHERS

Upper School Foreign Language Teacher (Spanish/French)

Substitute Teacher



SUPPORT POSITIONS

Bus Driver

Facility Team Member

AfterCare Personnel

ATHLETIC COACHING POSITIONS

JV Head Baseball Coach

Middle School Head Football Coach

Varsity Assistant Football Coach

HOW TO APPLY

STEP 1: Review the LCA Statement of Faith to ensure agreement.



STEP 2: Prepare your resume. Facilities Team Positions Only: Complete the Facilities Skill Rating Form.



STEP 3: Complete the Employment Opportunity Form included on this page. You will receive a confirmation email once your submission is received.



If contacted by LCA, you will be asked to submit the Employment Application and the Christian Role Model Agreement.