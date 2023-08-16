LCA in Loganville has several open job postings

Loganville Christian Academy has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. You can click on this link if you are interested in applying for a substitute teacher position. You will find the application on the right hand side.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the LCA career website on Aug. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. Please read the instructions on how to submit an application if you want to apply for any of the positions.
TEACHERS
Upper School Foreign Language Teacher (Spanish/French)
Substitute Teacher
SUPPORT POSITIONS
Bus Driver
Facility Team Member
AfterCare Personnel
ATHLETIC COACHING POSITIONS
JV Head Baseball Coach
Middle School Head Football Coach
Varsity Assistant Football Coach
HOW TO APPLY
STEP 1: Review the LCA Statement of Faith to ensure agreement.
STEP 2: Prepare your resume. Facilities Team Positions Only: Complete the Facilities Skill Rating Form.
STEP 3: Complete the Employment Opportunity Form included on this page. You will receive a confirmation email once your submission is received.
If contacted by LCA, you will be asked to submit the Employment Application and the Christian Role Model Agreement.
