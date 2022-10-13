LCA Lady Lions bring home state championship in Class AAA Volleyball Tournament

Contributed Photo

Loganville Christian Academy brought home the first state championship for Walton County for the scholastic 2022-23 year last Saturday night in Columbus. The Lady Lions defeated the Heritage School of Newnan in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association Class AAA Volleyball State Tournament at Brookstone School, 3-1 (25-20, 14-25, 25-13, 25-20).

The Lady Lions won their last 15 matches of the season, including the GIAA Region 4 Tournament which they hosted last Saturday, a first round match with St. Mary’s and then all three matches at the GIAA Tournament in Columbus. The wins included an upset in the semifinals where LCA knocked off No. 1 seed Brookstone in five sets, 3-2 in the fifth set. The Lady Lions, coached by Mark Dossett, finished the season at 32-10 overall. They were led by University of Alabama commit Jordyn Towns, a 6-6 senior center, who recorded 37 kills combined in the state tournament.

