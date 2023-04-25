LCA to have its 25 Year Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, May 2

Tickets are available for Loganville Christian Academy’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. The evening plans to focus on intentionally “remembering the faithfulness of God, worshipping Jesus for who He is and what He’s done, and looking ahead to what we believe He has in store as we tether ourselves to the mission of preparing students academically, spiritually, and socially for God’s call on their lives.”

In honor of the occasion, special guests will include LCA Class of 2005 Alum-Recording Artist, Tyler Hubbard, and Recording Artist-Worship Leader, Chris Tomlin.

Tickets are available at: lcalions.com/celebrate.

LCA is located at