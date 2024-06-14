Le Gabrielle Crepes and Waffles in Monroe is hiring

You’re invited to turn your passion into a career
Le Gabrielle is seeking talented and passionate individuals to join our team. Whether your passion is serving others, cooking, teaching, or more, we would love to help you find a way to turn your passion into a career with us!
Click or tap on this link to apply
Le Gabrielle is a small, family owned, business with an emphasis on service, quality, and excellence. Learn more about openings and opportunities below!
Position Job Type Openings
General Manager Full Time 1
Executive Chef Full Time 1 Director of HR Full Time 1
Floor Manager Full Time & Part Time 2+
Kitchen Manager Full Time & Part Time 2+
Line Cook Full Time & Part Time 4+
Food Prep Full Time & Part Time 2+
Crepe/Coffee Bar Full Time & Part Time 3+
Let your talents and passions flourish with new opportunities at Le Gabrielle and be a part of our rapidly growing business! Apply Now! Or reach out to our Director of Operations, Chris Gordon, directly to discuss opportunities:
Email: chrisgordon@legabrielle.us
Phone: 706-395-8996
