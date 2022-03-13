Leadership Gwinnett is accepting applications for the Class of 2023

Leadership Gwinnett 2022. Contributed photo

Duluth, Georgia (March 10, 2022) Leadership Gwinnett invites high-potential professionals to apply for its signature community development program. Over the course of 9 months, 42 individuals selected for the Class of 2023 will gain a true understanding of the people and issues shaping Gwinnett’s future and how they can impact those issues. This transformational program connects participants with key influencers in business, arts, government, education, healthcare, and social services creating a nexus for innovative and collaborative problem solving.

Leadership Gwinnett alumni report that they feel more prepared for civic involvement and leadership roles after graduating. 100% say they are more knowledgeable about Gwinnett County and issues unique to Gwinnett. 90% say they are more connected to Gwinnett’s decision makers and leaders.

“Leadership Gwinnett is the pre-eminent organization in the county to equip current and future leaders with the knowledge, skills, and networks to truly make an impact on our growing and diverse community,” said Scott Haggard, Leadership Gwinnett Foundation Board Member and Class of 2006 graduate. “Graduating from Leadership Gwinnett, and then volunteering to pay it forward for others, has allowed me to contribute to the county’s success in my professional and personal endeavors, and has opened doors and created meaningful relationships with other community leaders.”

Application Information

Applications are open now through March 28, 2022, for the August 2022 – May 2023 class year. Click here to apply. Interested in applying but not quite ready to take the plunge? Register for the upcoming Glance Gwinnett session, April 27-29, 2022. Glance Gwinnett is an insider’s look at Gwinnett that is designed to educate participants on community challenges and opportunities and inspire them to get involved.

About Leadership Gwinnett, LLC

Leadership Gwinnett, LLC is an award-winning community impact organization that has been a part of the fabric of the Gwinnett community for 37 years. Their mission is to educate, equip, and engage diverse leaders and inspire civic involvement. They do this through innovative programming including the signature nine-monthLeadership Gwinnett cohort, Glance Gwinnett, a 2.5-day snapshot event, and a robust Alumni network.