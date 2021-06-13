Learn about Walton County Chamber’s August 14 inaugural BBQ and Bags event at Friday’s Morning Mingle in Loganville

The Loganville Business Association’s June Morning Mingle is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, June 18, 2019, at the Ag Building (next to the Rock Gym) on Main Street in Loganville. There is no charge to attend and local businesses are invited to attend – and bring a friend.

This month’s meeting is hosted by the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. You are invited to join in for some FREE networking and a chance to win tickets to the BBQ & Bags Corn Hole Tournament in August. This inaugural event will take place on Aug. 14 on the Loganville Town Green and will give entrants an opportunity to earn some money and attendees an opportunity to enjoy good music, good fun, and an opportunity to taste some of the best BBQ in the area.

The Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for severalyears and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands, and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.