LHS Boys and Girls Basketball teams playoff dreams come to an end at home

Update

Both the Loganville Boys and Girls basketball teams did not manage to pull it off. They made it to the Elite 8, they will not be moving on to the Final 4. Griffin was able to beat the Lady Red Devils 52 – 40 and Jonesboro knocked the boys out with a 67 – 61 win, also on the Red Devils home turf, to end their playoff dreams this year.

Initial Story

There are two big games at Loganville High School tonight. Both the Boys and Girls Varsity Basketball Teams made it through to the Elite 8 in the Georgia High School Association State Championships.

The Loganville Girls take on Forest Park at 6 p.m. The Lady Redskins head into the game with an overall record of 21-7 after beating Griffin with a score of 54 – 52 on Friday to make it into the Elite 8. Forest Park comes into the game with a record of 20-6.

The Loganville Boys team take on Jonesboro at 7:30 p.m. The Redskins go into the game with an overall record of 18-10 for the season after beating Dutchtown 60-37 Saturday in the second round. Jonesboro has a record of 20-8.

Information for the GHSA State Basketball Playoffs can be found at GHSA Basketball Page. The Finals will take place from March 9 – 12, 2022 at the Macon Centreplex in Macon, GA. Watch Live at NFHSNetwork.com. Tickets are $15.00 per day.

