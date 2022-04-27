LHS Football team to host annual summer golf tournament June 10

Loganville High School’s Football team will be hosting their annual summer golf tournament on June 10th at Bear Creek.

Each team will be $350 to enter (4 players) or $100 per individual.

Breakfast and Lunch will be provided to all players.

Mulligans will be for sale at the registration table.

If you, or someone you know, is interested in sponsoring a hole for the tournament or the football team in 2022, email at John.shelnutt@Walton.k12.ga.us

If you are interested in play, fill out the Golf Tournament Registration at this Link