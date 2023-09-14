LHS, MAHS AND WGHS rank in top 33 % of schools nationwide; top 27 % in state

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 13, 2023) Walton County Schools System announced that Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Walnut Grove High School have all been named among the top high schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.

“In addition to achieving record-setting graduation rates, fostering positive school climates and displaying significant progress on state assessments, this recognition solidifies the competitive standing of Walton County’s high schools not only within the state but also nationally,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “Our schools have exhibited outstanding growth in their continued pursuit of excellence and consistently set the bar higher as they effectively equip students for success beyond high school. I commend our dedicated administrators, teachers, and students for their tireless efforts and congratulate them on this honor.”

Out of 24,980 high schools, Monroe Area, Loganville and Walnut Grove High Schools ranked in the top 33% nationwide and top 27% in Georgia, individually reaching as high as 13% in the nation and 15% in the state.

(Editor’s Note: Click or tap on the links below for information on each school’s ranking information. Social Circle High School was not included in the ranking)

LHS ranked 3,230 nationally and 76 in Georgia

WGHS ranked 6,204 nationally and 135 in Georgia

MAHS ranked 8,300 nationally and 190 in Georgia

U.S. News and World Report reviewed data from approximately 25,000 public high schools nationwide and then ranked them according to six indicators. The six rating indicators are college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).