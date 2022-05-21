LHS Red Devils baseball team heads to Rome Saturday for a shot at regaining the state title

Two years after taking the AAAAA GHSA State Championship series title for the third year in a row, Loganville High School baseball team heads to Rome Saturday for a shot at regaining the title after losing it in 2021 to Starrs Mill. There was no championship in 2020 due to the pandemic so technically the team only lost the title last year.

The best of three series for the title pits Cartersville against Loganville at the Adventhealth Stadium – home of the Rome Braves at 755 Braves Blvd NE in Rome, GA beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. A second game will follow and if a third game is necessary, it will be on the Red Devils home turf at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Family, friends and fans can watch all games Live at NFHSNetwork.com/GHSA. Subscription to the Network for an all-access pass is $10.99 per month per 30 days. DVDs can also be ordered at NFHSNetwork.com. https://gofan.co/app/school/GA5953

File photo the team was recognized in 2019 for its third straight championship title in a row.