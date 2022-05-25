LHS Red Devils bring home the 2022 GHSA AAAAA State Baseball Championship

Update

After Cartersville shut out Loganville in the second game Saturday, forcing a third game in the series, the Loganville Varsity Red Devils returned the favor last night and came roaring back to win the 2022 AAAAA GHSA Georgia Baseball Championship. With a 9-0 shutout against Cartersville in Rome on Tuesday, the LHS baseball team returned the title to Loganville for the sixth time in the school’s history – 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2022 Georgia GHSA AAAAA State Baseball Champions.

There will be a party at 11:30 a.m. today a LHS baseball field to celebrate the victory!

Update

Due to rain potential, the AAAAA Baseball Championship final game in the best of 3 series has been postponed to Tues., May 24, at 5:00 pm – again weather permitting. The situation will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.

Update

After splitting a double header with Cartersville in the first two games of the AAAAA GHSA State Baseball Championship Series in Rome on Saturday, the Loganville High School Red Varsity team get to play for the championship Monday in the final of the three game series. The Red Devils took the first game 5 – 4 before going down to Cartersville 1 – 0 in a shutout in the second, according to MaxPreps. The teams return to the field at 7 p.m. Monday with hopes of clinching the title.

Initial story

Two years after taking the AAAAA GHSA State Championship series title for the third year in a row, Loganville High School baseball team heads to Rome Saturday for a shot at regaining the title after losing it in 2021 to Starrs Mill. There was no championship in 2020 due to the pandemic so technically the team only lost the title last year.

The best of three series for the title pits Cartersville against Loganville at the Adventhealth Stadium – home of the Rome Braves at 755 Braves Blvd NE in Rome, GA beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. A second game will follow and if a third game is necessary, it will be on Monday at 7 p.m.

File photo the team was recognized in 2019 for its third straight championship title in a row.