LHS student to participate in Youth Leadership Forum at Yale University this summer

Loganville High School student, Katherine Stephanie, to attend youth program at Yale over the summer of 2023. Contributed photo

Loganville, GA – This summer, Katherine Stephanie from Loganville GA will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Business Innovation, taking place this summer on the campus of Yale University.

NYLF Business Innovation is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Katherine was nominated to represent Loganville High School in her second year of high school. As Yale has given her a $1,000 scholarship, she is seizing the chance to pursue her dreams. As she is raising funds to be able to pay off her studies, she sells fresh homemade cakes, sweet bread, and many more Hispanic culture sweets in her local community in Loganville GA. She proudly serves her community and church and is a member of her school’s Beta club. Her passion in business is growing, and she is grateful to God for the opportunity to attend Yale University. She will learn the fundamentals of becoming a successful businesswoman at a young age in the program. Business executives should be on the watch for the new generation.

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world— and themselves—in new ways.