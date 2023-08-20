LHS sweeps Walton Cup Volleyball Tournament Saturday

Loganville High School Volleyball hosted the 2nd Annual Walton Cup Volleyball Tournament on Sat. Aug. 19. This tournament includes Walton County schools and has both a Varsity and JV division. Schools that were represented were Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School, Walnut Grove High School, Social Circle High School, Loganville Christian Academy, and George Walton Academy.

The Varsity tournament was won by Loganville High School. The LHS team went 4-0 on the day, defeating Social Circle, Walnut Grove, and Monroe Area leading up to the championship game versus defending champ from last year, LCA. They defeated a good LCA team 2-1 in the championship game. After losing the first set, they won the next two sets including an exciting 18-16 win in the 3rd set. Loganville’s record improves to 10-3 on the season.

Loganville High School Varsity Volleyball Team. Contributed photo

The JV tournament was also won by Loganville High School. The LHS JV team went 4-0 in the tournament, and showed dominance by not losing a single set all day (8-0). They defeated Social Circle, Walnut Grove, GWA, and then Walnut Grove again in the Championship. Loganville JV improves to 6-1 on the season.

Loganville High School Junior Varsity Volleyball Team. Contributed photo

Both teams will be in action on Tues. Aug. 22 when they travel to play Dacula High School.