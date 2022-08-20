LHS win over MAHS in 4th OT play Friday night in season opener makes national news

LOGANVILLE, GA (Aug. 20, 2022) – Many of Walton County’s high school football teams logged wins in their season openers Friday night, but only one team made national news.

Loganville’s Red Devil Varsity team beat Monroe Area High School in overtime, 4th overtime in fact, but it was the final play described as “crazy,” “behind-the-back,no-look, over-the-head..” touchdown pass that has gone viral.

As reported in Sports Illustrated, “From about the 15-yard line, Connor O’Neil took a handoff from Solomon Leslie. While facing the opposite side of the field and threw a no look, over the back pass to his tight end. Luckily for him, the player caught the ball and scored the winning touchdown.”

The final score was 45 – 39 to Loganville and that final play made it onto ESPN Sports Center – and Sports Illustrated, and USA Today, and Online Athens, and Fox 5, and Touchdown Wire, and many, many more…

Click or tap on this link to see the play that has everybody talking. https://fb.watch/f0POlHDFIF/

The following are just some of the publications sharing the story.

Loganville HS Wins Game on No Look, Over the Back TD Pass in Four OTs (Video)Sports Illustrated At Loganville High School in Georgia on Friday night, the school won the game on one of the craziest touchdown passes most football fans will ever ..

WATCH: Wild trick play wins this Georgia high school football game in 4th overtimeUSA TODAY High School Sports Loganville’s quarterback took the snap and handed the ball off to the tight end pulling from the line of scrimmage … who then went no-look—in the most …

Loganville football runs trick play tight end passes ball overhead – Online AthensOnline Athens When Loganville needed a trick play to beat Monroe Area on Friday, it pulled out one of the greatest gimmicks ever. On Saturday morning it went .

Georgia high school football team wins on no-look, overhead touchdown passFOX 5 Atlanta Loganville High School played four overtimes against Monroe area to open its season. Loganville won on a behind-the-back,

Astonishing play gives Georgia HS win in quadruple overtime – Touchdown WireTouchdown Wire – USA Today Loganville (Ga) was playing Monroe Area on Friday and the game went to quadruple overtime. The Loganville coach went about as deep as possible .

Sports world reacts to unbelievable game-winning high school play – The ComebackThe Comeback Loganville High School has gone viral for its incredible game-winning behind-the-back touchdown in quadruple overtime.

Look: High School Team Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play In 4OT Win – The SpunThe Spun Loganville High School out in Georgia began its season on Friday night. The game didn’t end when the fourth quarter buzzer rang.

Georgia high school football team caps quadruple OT win with crazy trick play – DeadspinDeadspin Loganville unleashed a no-look, behind-the-back pass to earn a Week 1 victory.

Georgia HS Wins Football Game In 4th Overtime After Inside Behind The Back TD PassDaily Snark Loganville High School (GA) and Monroe Area High School (GA) were in a tight battle which included four, yes four overtimes when Loganville ran..

High School Football Team Wins Game With One Of The Craziest Passes You’ll Ever SeeBroBible On Friday night, Loganville High School in Georgia won their game in the fourth overtime with one of the craziest touchdown passes of all time.

Both MAHS and Social Circle didn’t quite manage to log a win in their season openers, but LHS more than made up for it by shining the first Friday night lights of the 2022/23 high school football season opener the brightest on Walton County.