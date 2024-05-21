LifeBridge Church VBS Bible School in Monroe is from July 8 – 12

LifeBridge Church on Hammond Drive in Monroe is hosting Vacation Bible School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the week of July 8 – 12, 2024. Stations are science, crafts, storytime, missions and games.

Snacks will be provided.

