LifeBridge Church VBS Bible School in Monroe is from July 8 – 12

LifeBridge Church on Hammond Drive in Monroe is hosting Vacation Bible School from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the week of July 8 – 12, 2024. Stations are science, crafts, storytime, missions and games.
Snacks will be provided.
