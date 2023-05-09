LifeSouth Community Blood Centers aim to raise awareness for maternal blood loss in celebration of Mother’s Day

Giving life in appreciation of those who gave it first

As Mother’s Day approaches on Sunday, May 14, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is celebrating those who give the gift of life — including blood donors who play a vital role in maternal health.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, approximately 11% of maternal deaths in the United States can be attributed to postpartum hemorrhage. Between 54-93% of these deaths may be preventable with proper identification and treatment, including blood transfusions.

LifeSouth is aiming to raise awareness toward maternal blood loss in an effort to ensure blood is available to support a safe delivery experience. Below are three ways blood donors can honor those who give the gift of life:

● Donate blood. From now until May 21, all donors who give at a LifeSouth donor center or blood drive will receive a $25 e-gift card as part of LifeSouth’s Movie Madness promotion. Donors will have the option to redeem their e-gift card for two movie tickets or at hundreds of retailers and restaurants. Additionally, a postcard will be given to donors to send to a loved one in honor of their donation.

● Host a blood drive. LifeSouth regularly partners with neighborhood groups, churches, community organizations and local businesses to plan and host blood drives. For more information, contact Kyla Harris (404) 329 1994 Ext 61007.

● Consider cord blood donation. Cord blood: a miracle that once was considered waste – Mothers who deliver a healthy, single baby at a participating LifeSouth Cord Blood hospital may be eligible to donate cord blood to the LifeSouth Cord Blood Bank. Cord blood is rich with blood-forming stem cells that can help patients in need of a stem cell transplant. Cord blood transplants can help treat more than 80 blood cancers, genetic diseases and immune system and metabolic disorders, including leukemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anemia. Cord blood units that meet transfusion criteria are added to the international registry and made available to patients all over the world.

Donor centers are located at the below addresses, and information on mobile blood drives happening across the region can be found at www.lifesouth.org. The closes center to the local area is the Lawrenceville Center.

Lawrenceville Donor Center

1030 Old Peachtree Rd NW Unit 202 Lawrenceville, GA 30043 888-795-2707

Atlanta Donor Center

4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30338 404-329-1994

Cumming Donor Center

1550 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041 888-795-2707

Gainesville Donor Center

1200 McEver Road Gainesville, GA 30504 770-538-0500

Alpharetta Donor Center

7431 Northpoint Pkwy Unit 1310 Alpharetta, GA 30022 888-795-2707

McDonough Donor Center

329 Westridge Parkway McDonough, GA 30253 678-432-0637

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll- free at 888-795-2707, use the LifeSouth app or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

About LifeSouth: LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services. The LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when a patient is in need. To learn more, visit LifeSouth.org and donatingblood.org.