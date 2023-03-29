LifeSouth in critical need of rare blood donors to help patient

A patient at a hospital served by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is in critical need of specially matched blood donors. The patient is suffering from sickle cell disease with acute sickle cell crisis.

The patient needs ongoing blood transfusions from specially matched donors, which are very rare. African American blood donors are more likely to be a match for the patient.

“We have a sickle cell patient in crisis with a very rare red blood cell profile. A national search for blood has been so far unsuccessful,” said Dr. Chris Lough, LifeSouth’s Vice President of Medical Services. “Our best chance of finding compatible products is from African American donors. We are testing 100% of African American donors for compatibility for help fill this critical patient need.”

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s red blood cells, causing blood cells to be sickle shaped. The sickle shaped blood cells have difficulty passing through blood vessels which can lead to fatigue, breathlessness, unbearable pain, swelling of joints, hands and feet, and severe complications including stroke.

LifeSouth asks the community to donate blood, to help find a match for the patient in need.

LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will be out at many locations in coming days. For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online. The closest center to the local area is Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville Donor Center

1030 Old Peachtree Rd NW Unit 202 Lawrenceville, GA 30043 888-795-2707

Atlanta Donor Center

4891 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30338 404-329-1994

Cumming Donor Center

1550 Market Place Blvd Cumming, GA 30041 888-795-2707

Gainesville Donor Center

1200 McEver Road Gainesville, GA 30504 770-538-0500

Alpharetta Donor Center

7431 Northpoint Pkwy Unit 1310 Alpharetta, GA 30022 888-795-2707

McDonough Donor Center

329 Westridge Parkway McDonough, GA 30253 678-432-0637

About LifeSouth: LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services. The LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when a patient is in need. To learn more, visit LifeSouth.org and donatingblood.org