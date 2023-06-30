LIHEAP funds available for energy relief to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties

Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with energy bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450, or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills.

Eligible clients may only receive a one-time payment per program year. LIHEAP opened new appointments for the general public for heating and cooling on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Energy assistance appointments can be made by visiting our website at www.pcaction.org or calling customer service at 404-537-4300. Due to high call volumes, we strongly recommend making appointments via the online appointment system located at www.pcaction.org.

All potential clients who meet the requirements and guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia and are able to provide the following required documents may apply:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days

Most recent gas bill

Most recent electric bill

Social security cards for all household members

household members Valid ID for the applicant and any household member over 60 years of age

To avoid delay, please print and bring all required documents to your appointment.