LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties

Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with energy bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those who are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time energy assistance payment of $350, $450 or $500 to help with the high cost of heating bills. Eligible clients may only receive a one-time payment per program year.

The LIHEAP Heating season opens for the general public on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7 AM.

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, PCA will open our doors for applicants with appointments only. The appointment must be limited to the applicant only

Heating assistance appointments can be made online at www.pcaction.org or by calling our customer service line at 404-537-4300. Due to high call volumes, we strongly encourage clients to use the online appointment system. All potential clients who meet the requirements and guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia, and are able to provide the following information may apply:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days

Most recent gas bill

Most recent electric bill

Social security cards for all household members

Valid ID for applicant and any household member over 60 years of age

Once an appointment is scheduled at www.pcaction.org, the applicant will have the option to complete the Questionnaire and upload required documents.