Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.

In making the announcement, SCCS Redskins noted that Demek Kemp has experienced an extensive track career as an athlete competing at the high school, collegiate, national, and world stages. He competed at South Carolina State University before turning professional and, as a professional, won the 2019 National Championship in New York and enjoyed a #1 world ranking in the 60M.

But even with all that talent and experience that he brings to the Redskins track team, he has big shoes to fill. His father, currently head coach in track at Social Circle High School, first began coaching in Walton County in 1982 as health and physical education teacher as well as assistant football, basketball coach and head track & field at the Carver Jr. High School. He later moved to head coach of Cross Country and Track & Field at Monroe Area High School. He retired from Walton County Schools in 2015 before taking his skills to Social Circle School and has been named Region Track Coach of the Year eight times throughout his coaching career

According to his bio on Social Circle Redskins Athletics spotlight, Coach Tim Kemp, the father, stayed the course in Walton County scholastic athletics and mentoring until his current position at SCHS. In fact, generations of young athletes were mentored and coached in cross country and track and field under the expertise of Kemp.

Melinda Quinn, who said she was thrilled to learn of another generation of Kemp coaches coming to the school, said Coach Timothy Kemp has been trying to retire for three years and she believes this is his final year. He has coached more than one generation in her family.

“He coached my son (now 45) since 7th grade, my daughter (now 47) in high school and now coaches my grandson, Patrick, in his senior year. He was an Olympic contender as well ( same as Demek) until a knee injury,” Quinn said, going on to explain that she believes it was coaching her grandson that may have even been partially responsible for him staying on another year.

“Patrick has Cerebral Palsey and wanted to run. Coach was afraid for him, but allowed it and became his mentor. Patrick ran cross-country and track until graduation. In his junior year, he participated in the Olympic Torch Run. NBC Nightly News did a segment on them. As he ran and held up the torch, he repeated, ‘This is for you, Coach,'” Quinn said. “The Kemps are family.”