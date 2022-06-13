Liquid Pleasure brings the music to Loganville’s Groovin on the Green Summer Concert Series on June 17

Contributed photo

You’re invited to “bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the sounds of Liquid Pleasure” on June 17 at Loganville’s Town Green. According to city officials, Liquid Pleasure will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to perform everything from beach music and oldies to more contemporary hits.

Beer and wine is permitted and is also sold at the event and food vendors will be on hand to take care of your culinary needs.

For more information on the band visit www.liquidpleasureband.com