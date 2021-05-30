Liquor license for new martini bar, amendments to zoning map and plat for a 56-lot subdivision on Monroe agenda Tuesday

The City of Monroe will have its June 2021 Committee Work Session and Called Council Meeting beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. at Monroe City Hall, located at 215 N. Broad Street.

Items on the agenda include the spirituous liquors and beer and wine on-premise consumption license for The Brown Fig, a new martini bar on Spring Street in Monroe. Council members also will be taking a look at proposed amendments to the official zoning map and a preliminary plat for a new 56-lot subdivision on Alcovy Street.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER

1. Finance

a. Monthly Finance Report

2. Airport

a. Monthly Airport Report

3. Public Works

a. Monthly Solid Waste Report

b. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

4. Utilities

a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

c. Engineering Services – Water Treatment Plant Clearwell

d. Approval – Jacks Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation

Roll Call

City Administrator Update

Central Services Update II. COMMITTEE INFORMATION

5. Public Safety

a. Monthly Fire Report

b. Monthly Police Report

c. Approval – Surplus and Sale of Seized Vehicles

6. Planning & Code

a. Monthly Code Report

7. Economic Development

a. Monthly Economic Development Report

8. Parks

a. Monthly Parks Report

III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1. Public Hearing – Ordinance to Amend Official Zoning Map

2. Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #10

3. Preliminary Plat Review – 1301 Alcovy Street Subdivision

4. Application – Spirituous Liquors and Beer & Wine On-Premise Consumption -The Brown Fig

5. 1st Reading – Ordinance to Amend Official Zoning Map

6. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #10

IV. MAYOR’S UPDATE

V. ADJOURN