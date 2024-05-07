Literary Devices – the author’s playground literary class by author Carole Townsend Saturday

Carole Townsend with be hosting a writing workshop for aspiring authors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts located at 205 South Broad Street, Monroe.

The workshop is open to all budding authors, all skill levels, from ages: 16. Attendees are asked to bring a notebook, pen, bottle of water, and a brown bag lunch/snack if desired.

The cost of the workshop, titled Literary Devices – the author’s playground, is $50.

Click or tap on this link to register by May 10.

​”In our previous writers’ workshops, we’ve talked about foundational principles, from outlining your book to structure, from publicizing to publishing. In this workshop – LITERARY DEVICES – we get to talk about the many tools in an author’s toolbox that bring our words to life, that engage our readers, that build suspense, introduce humor, paint vivid mages, accelerate and decelerate the action, and more,” MWCA wrote in the promotional material.

