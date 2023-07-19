Little will not seek re-election for his District 7 seat on the Monroe City Council

Long-time City of Monroe councilman Nathan Little announced this week that he will not be seeking re-election to his District 7 seat on the city council in November.

“I have decided that I will not run for re-election to City Council in 2023,” Little said in a Walton Tribune report. “After three years on the Water, Light & Gas Commission and 18 years on the city council, I think it is time to make a change. It has been a great experience that I have enjoyed very much. I am very proud of the accomplishments the city has made over these last 18 years and I am sure it will continue to progress in the future.”

In 2019, Little defeated Lisa Nash in her first attempt at a seat on the Monroe City Council. His seat is now up for grabs this November.