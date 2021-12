File photo of Live Nativity by World Lighthouse Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

As we get caught up in the magic of Santa and the Grinch, carriage rides, Christmas shopping and all the excitement of the season, the Light House World Outreach Church will again have a live Nativity on the lawn in front of the historic Walton County courthouse in Monroe.

The Nativity will come alive from 6 – 8 p.m. from Dec. 20 to Christmas Eve to remind us of the true meaning of the season.