LMS PTO is hosting a 5K Color Dash fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16

Loganville Middle School’s PTO is hosting a 5K Color Dash Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16!

The Color Run is a “five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, color runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder and get to end the race plastered in color.”

This is going to be a fun event with an 80s theme and is the first Red Devil Color Dash 5K. The community is invited to join in this “fun school and community event.” The proceeds will support future school events as well as teacher and staff appreciation and classroom needs. Awards will be given for the best 80’s attire.

Note: This is a color run. Along the course runners will have the option to receive color or to run around the color areas.

Sign up at the following link. https://www.classicraceservices.com/…/loganville-middle…

The cost is $15 for Walton County Students, $20 for Walton County Staff and $25 for all others.