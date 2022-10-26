Local 4-H goat club wins big

From left, Hannah Morris, Jill Norton, Dean Boyt and Laura Mills received the Herdsman Award at the Market Goat Show in Perry. Contributed photo

The pun writes itself: The Walton County 4-H Goat Club is the GOAT. (That’s “Greatest of all Time” for those of you not up on your latest youth lingo).

But while a bit obvious, it’s nonetheless a joke with a certain amount of Walton County 4-H squad prevails at Market Goat Show in Perry Local Goat Club wins big truth to it after the 4-H squad came home from the Market Goat Show in Perry with a pile of hardware in hand from all their wins.

“Everyone in the club has been working really, really hard,” Deana Adams, coach of the Goat Club, said. “It’s been one of our best years at state.”

With more than 300 goats in competition, the handful of Goat Club members from Walton definitely held their own as they competed in showmanship by weight class. Fourth grader Jill Norton placed second in weight class with the goat Frills, fifth in class with Heart and ninth in class with Bean. Ninth grader Hannah Morris placed third in showmanship. Sixth grader Dean Boyt placed second in showmanship, as well as third, fourth and fifth in class with goats Michelle, Starfire and Bruce.

High school sophomore Laura Mills had two ninth place finishes with Moonlight and Holly, while third grader Oakley Wages finished ninth in her market class.Adams said she was thrilled with all their success.

“To earn a Top 10 finish at state is a big deal,” Adams said. “To earn a Top 5 finish is even bigger.”

The club also earned the overall Herdsman Award, given to one team based on their educational displays for the public, overall look, well-kept stalls, condition of goats in the stalls and the ability of students to respond to questions asked by fair representatives throughout the event.

“This was a great day for our county team,” Adams said. “It was all thanks to a good team effort.”

Left, Dean Boyt won prizes with several goats, including this one. Right, Laura Mills shows off two of her winning goats. Contributed photos