Local advocates hope to address Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday on animal welfare in the county

The Walton County Board of Commissioners regular October meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse at 111 S. Broad Street in Monroe.

Members of the local End the Cycle chapter will be in attendance to address BOC members on animal welfare in Walton County and what can be done to address it. The meeting opens with public comment and presentations. People wanting to make a public comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the form and return it to the County Clerk no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the

meeting (Monday, Oct. 3) You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form. For more information contact Rhonda Hawk at 770-267-1301.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. The full agenda follows.

1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker.

2. MEETING OPENING

2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation

2.2. Call to Order

2.3. Roll Call

3. ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1. Additions/Deletions

4. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1. Approval of Rezone – Z22070026 -7.715 acres from A1 to B3 for business use – Applicant:

Bill Hartley/Owners: John, Jeremy & James Mazzawi & Darin Wasileski – Property located

at Hwy 78/Tommy Dillard Rd-Map/Parcel C1780047A00 – District 4

5. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in

one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

5.1. Approval of September 13, 2022 Meeting Minutes

5.2. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

5.3. Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on September 13, 2022 and October 4, 2022

5.4. MOU – Walton County EMA and Walton County Citizens Corp Council

5.5. EMS – Ambulance Transport Rates

6. RESOLUTIONS

6.1. FY 23 Budget Amendments

6.2. Approval of Supplemental Resolution approving the terms of the Supplemental Bond

Resolution adopted by the Walton County Water and Sewerage Authority which authorizesWalton County, GA Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting 10/4/2022

and approves the final terms of the Walton County Water and Sewerage Authority Revenue

Bonds (Walton-Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Water Treatment Facility Project), Series 2022

7. APPOINTMENTS

7.1. Appointment – O’Kelly Memorial Library Board

8. DISCUSSION

8.1. Possible Changes to Enabling Legislation

8.2. Good Hope Fire Station

9. ANNOUNCEMENTS

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION

11. ADJOURNMENT

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please

contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.

