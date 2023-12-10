Local artist has fine eye for detail

In the Bible, there is a quote from 1 Peter Chapter 4, Verse 10–”As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace.” For artist Grail Hall, Still Moments Art Studio is a result of this grace and passion. In point of fact, Still Moments Art Studio’s motto is ‘God is the true artist; I choose to be His student.’

When Hall was four years old, he discovered his grace. He vividly remembers, “The story my parents told me growing up was that one day we were all riding down the road and I saw a billy-goat on a billboard sign, and whenever I got home, I drew it. Although I did put my art to the side while serving in the military and being an entrepreneur for a time, I have always had a passion for it.”

As with some artists as they become adults, many are led to study a more traditional path through college. Hall’s life led him to the drafting program at DeKalb Technical College. Armed with his drafting experience, he used that knowledge to aid in his paintings. However, most of his skills are self-taught as he never pursued a college arts degree.

“I have taken every art class that was offered while I was still in elementary school through high school, watched countless YouTube videos, learned different techniques in art books, and attended workshops with a renowned artist.” Hall states.

Like many hobbies, Hall’s expertise grew out of a relaxing hobby. “It reduces stress and brings enjoyment to me whenever I see a blank canvas come to life. Putting different shapes, colors, lines, tones, and textures together to produce a painting is very exciting to me. While each painting comes with its own challenges, I enjoy taking the challenge on!”

Hall began his hobby with graphite drawings. As his skill progressed, he ventured into different mediums. Currently, he mostly works in oil painting because the oil retains moisture longer than acrylic. He has dabbled in acrylics with wood art and added highlights on his giclee prints and is in the beginning stages of a foray into abstract painting.

Just as Hall matured, so has his approach to his painting and it shows in his connections. His patrons have expanded into the international market. “In recent years my artwork has taken more of a business approach. I have people that follow my work regularly and will fly into town whenever I am at an art show or festival to purchase one of my latest pieces. As I have produced more artwork and had more exposure to the public, I have become a licensed artist with Art Brand Studios out of California. Since contracting with Art Brand Studios, they have taken my artwork and published it onto puzzles, fabric, ornaments etc. for retail stores throughout the US and Canada.”

He had the opportunity to be on television three times in reference to his artwork. Hall’s artwork has been shown in several galleries and publications across the Southeast portion of the country. A few are:

• Wild Wings Magazine

• Displayed at Master’s Edition Fine Art Gallery (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)

• Displayed at the coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)

• Gatlinburg Convention Center (Gatlinburg, Tennessee),

• Ramsey Center Arena (Cullowhee, North Carolina),

• North Georgia Mountain FairGrounds (Hiawassee, Georgia)

He currently has paintings for sale at Hand-N-Heart Creations Art Gallery (Gatlinburg, TN), and currently has multiple images of his artwork on puzzles and fabric across the United States and Canada.

Hall knows it is a privilege when he sells one of his pieces. “I enjoy participating in fall festivals and art shows and having the opportunity to meet people from all over the United States. Whether it’s a new client or someone who has purchased multiple paintings, it’s always an honor to know a painting of mine is hanging in their home.”

Ray and Michelle Gillum of Lakeland, Florida are huge fans of Hall’s work and family. “We met Grail Hall and his wife Miriam several years ago. We instantly fell in love with Grail’s art. He is talented beyond words. We have purchased several of his paintings over the years and intend to buy more. The Halls are wonderful people. Grail’s interpretation through his Christmas paintings speak to our hearts.”

This praise reinforces the amount of work he and his family have put into Still Moments Art.

Raised in Monroe, Hall graduated from Monroe Area High School in 1987. After serving in the armed forces as a military police officer, he returned home and was hired by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He has spent those years helping to serve and protect the Walton County community. He is eligible to retire next year and hopes to devote more time to his art and his family then.

Hall credits his family as his major support through the years and especially now when his art has become more than just a hobby.

“My wife, Miriam, handles the true job of making sure that all the limited-edition paperwork is to date and maintained, the financial portion of the business is accurate, ordering all necessary supplies, and mainly responsible for reangling in the artist.” Hall praises and continues. “ My two grown daughters and their husbands, Kristina and Michael Cowart and Kayla and Brandon Moon will also help with any art shows or festivals that we participate in, and we always enjoy it whenever it is a family affair. Kristina has also been a help with creating our website, sending out newsletters, and handling the technical aspects of the business.”

Painting and selling his work is just part of Still Moments Art Studio. Hall’s grandchildren have shown an interest in art. “I’ve begun to give them lessons and love watching them create their own masterpieces with hopes that they may carry on Still Moments Art Studio.”

