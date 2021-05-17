Local Bob Jones University students named to Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/17/2021)– The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

John Baggett, a Freshman Ministry and Leadership major from Loganville, achieved this distinction.

Grant Bagwell, a Sophomore Business Administration major from Monroe, achieved this distinction.

Margaret Scoggins, a Junior English major from Monroe, achieved this distinction.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.