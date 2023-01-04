Local Bob Jones University students named to President’s List

Christina Miller, a faculty member in the BJU School of Education and Human Services, welcomes a new class Contributed photo

GREENVILLE, SC (01/03/2023)– The following students are among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

John Baggett, a Junior Ministry and Leadership major from Loganville, was named to the President’s List.

Pau Kim, a Junior Biblical Studies major from Loganville, was named to the President’s List.

Jordan White, a Sophomore Nursing major from Loganville, was named to the President’s List.

