Local businessman Georgia Baker Jr. passed away this week

Local businessman George Baker Jr. passed away Monday and is being remembered for his friendship as well as his business contributions to Monroe and Walton County.

He started Baker Group with his partner George W. Baker III in January of 2011, specializing in the sale of land and consulting services for land in Metropolitan Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the Southeast.

He was involved with timberland investments, farm land, residential and commercial development land and transitional land transactions.

“George was a very dear friend,” said Walton County Development Authority Executive Director Shane Short. “He was one of the first to come and introduce himself to me when I took the job with the Development Authority over nine years ago. George was instrumental in establishing this development authority and served on it for many years prior to my joining the team.

Baker Jr. was involved in many local civic groups including Rotary Club. In recent years he pushed for affordable rental housing in Monroe.

“We enjoyed a personal friendship,” Short said. “I really relished my time with George and listening to all that he did for this community. I last visited him a few weeks ago and will cherish that time I was able to spend with him. George was a good man, dedicated to his family and his faith. I’m going to miss him greatly.”

Funeral services were on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The family celebrated the life of Baker Jr.’s wife, Brenda, as a service could not be held when she passed away due to restrictions from COVID-19.