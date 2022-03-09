Local candidates begin qualifying for state offices

Georgia Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe)

Incumbent Georgia Rep. Bruce Williamson and newcomer to state politics, former Loganville mayor Rey Martinez, have officially qualified for Georgia House of Representatives District 112 and 111 respectively. Both men waited until the second day to qualify, but on March 8 they submitted their papers as Republican candidates for their respective districts.

Williamson said he waited until his wife, Vickie, could accompany him to the Georgia Capitol to file his qualifying paperwork.

“Blessed to have Vickie by my side, as I qualify for re-election as your Republican Candidate for House District 112. Folks asked why I didn’t sign up yesterday, but everyone understood when I told them I was waiting until she could come to the Capitol. She’s an amazing women and supports my efforts to advance the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism as I do my best to represent the families of Walton County. I’m pro life, pro second amendment and Walton Proud. I humbly ask for your prayers and your vote,” Williamson wrote on his Facebook page.

Business and finance consultant, Malcolm Adams, of Oxford, qualified to seek the Democratic nomination for District 112 to challenge Williamson in November.

Rey Martinez with Bo Warren at Georgia State Capitol. Contributed photo

Martinez, who chose not to run for re-election as the mayor of Loganville, is running for new District 111 following redistricting. He is running to replace Tom Kirby (previous District 114) who chose not to run for re-election. At this time, Martinez does not have anyone who has qualified to run against him either in the Republican or Democratic Party.

“After months of announcements, meetings, events, campaigning, & prayers. It’s official! I’m a Republican Georgia State House District 111 Candidate. To be excited is an understatement. After 11 years of local representation, I’m thrilled about my new political chapter of my life. It’ll be an honor and privilege to represent the great Citizens of Walnut Grove, Between, Dacula, & Loganville,” Martinez said. “Thank You to Representatives Tom Kirby and Bruce Williamson for guiding me throughout the process. Thank you to all citizens for your support and prayers. Thank you to my wife and family for their undeniable support. Time to roll our sleeves and get to work”

Incumbent state Senator Bill Cowsert qualified to seek re-election for District 46. At this time he does not have a Republican or Democratic challenger.