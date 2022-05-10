Local Class of 2022 students graduate from Bob Jones University

Contributed photo: Bob Jones University Class of 2022

GREENVILLE, SC (05/09/2022)– Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 6.

Anna Habegger, a resident of Loganville, was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 6. Habegger graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BS in Middle School Education.

Margaret Scoggins, a resident of Monroe, was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 6. Scoggins graduated with a BA in English.

