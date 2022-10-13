Local dentist takes part in annual event to benefit vets

On Thursday, Oct. 13, Walton Dental Care will host its annual “Freedom Day” event.

This free service is catered to those who have served in the military, are actively serving, or are immediate family of those who have. Some of the care offeredwill include: examinations, cleanings, x-rays, and same day treatments.

“Freedom Day USA is the United States of America’s largest Military and Veteran Thank You Movement,” explained participating doctor, Kevin Lacour.

“This is a way for our practice, our team, and our profession to give back to our community,” Dr.

Lacour continued.

The importance of such a service can not be stressed enough when taking into account that this may be the first dental care these people have been able to receive since serving our country.

“This event was started by a dentist friend of mine in West

Virginia, 10 years ago,” explained Dr. Lacour.

“This event has [since] created a wave of dentists that provide, ‘A Day of Free, For A Lifetime of Freedom!’”

In having a steady increase in participation each year through-out the nation, the amount of care and donations offered totals to about $4 million in value.

Local dental professionals hope to expand their reach of service by continuing to grow each year.

“[We do it for] the appreciation and smiles on their faces,” said Dr. Lacour.

To set up appointments, call 770-267-2301 or visit the website www.waltondentalcare.com.

All services will be held at Walton Dental Care which is located on 862 Michael Etchison Road in Monroe.

