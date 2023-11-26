Local families invited to bring their children to a Christmas Party by the American Legion Post 233

Local families are invited to bring the children to a Christmas Party sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Post 233 in Loganville on Dec. 15. The party will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Post 233 located at 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville. Organizers stress that this is a family affair – no drop offs! For more information call 770-289-4905 or 770-466-4728.

There will be fun activities – coloring contest, cornhole, cookie decorating, face painting and of course a visit by Santa himself! Children get a free hot dog, chips and a drink and get to leave with a Christmas ornament and a goodie bag!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

