Local family loses husband and father in fatal fire in neighboring Morgan County Friday

From left: Eric, Thomas, Mackenzie and Amanda Hawk – from GoFundmePage.

MORGAN COUNTY, GA (Dec. 18, 2022) – A house fire in Bostwick Friday night resulted in the death of of a husband and father of two.

According to a post by Oconee County Fire Rescue at 9:06 p.m. on Dec. 16, crews were providing mutual aid for Morgan County Fire Rescue on a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Bostwick Highway. It was later reported by friends and family of Amanda Slaton Hawk that her husband, Thomas, had perished in the fire and her son, Eric, had been transported to the burn unit in Augusta to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is at the hospital with her son and her daughter, Mackenzie, is staying with close family members. Amanda is a graduate of Monroe Area High School.

The family also lost their home and everything in it in the fire and will need all the help they can get in the coming days.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by Leigh Matthews, of Madison, “Thomas was a ‘family man’ who loved his family dearly. He was the 4-H Archery Coach for Morgan County. Our family met him through the 4-H Archery Program. Upon meeting him the for the first time, it was like talking with old friend. Thomas enjoyed coaching the youth in archery and spending time with them. He was always ‘living another day in paradise,’ and LOVED cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. While he was a ‘family man’ Thomas also was a best friend to everyone. He always offered to help anyone and everyone. Thomas will be missed by all that knew him. Please find it in your heart to contribute to Thomas’ family as they adjust and navigate their new normal.”

All proceeds raised through the GoFundMe Account will help pay for medical, funeral and daily occurring expenses for the Hawk family. The family also were left with only the clothes on their backs. Morgan County Middle School Counseling is also collecting what they can to help.

Erica Bowden set up a Venmo Account for any contributions to go directly to Amanda’s bank account and below are the sizes for the three remaining family members if anyone is in a position to help. If you have items for the family, email sharon@waltonliving.com and we will give you the drop off location.

Friends and family are asking that the community keep the Hawk family in their prayers as they find a way to navigate through this tragedy.