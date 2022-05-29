Local Georgia College students named to Dean’s Lists

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/27/2022)– Georgia College recognizes its students from the College of Arts and Sciences for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. The following Georgia College students are named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List:

Paige Belconis of Loganville (30052)

Logan Broach of Monroe (30655)

Carolyn Cantrell of Loganville (30052)

Davis Coggin of Social Circle (30025)

Kamryn Gooden of Loganville (30052)

Amanda Holman of Loganville (30052)

McKenna Ryan of Monroe (30656)

Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville (30052)

Megan Shekell of Loganville (30052)

Emma Smith of Social Circle (30025)

Hannah Steele of Monroe (30655)

