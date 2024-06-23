Local Georgia Tech Spring 2024 Graduates announced

ATLANTA, GA (06/18/2024)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,700 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 266th Commencement exercises May 2 – 4, 2024, at McCamish Pavilion.

John Fortner of Loganville (30052)

Benjamin Howard of Monroe (30655)

Jake Michiels of Loganville (30052)

Matthew Rowe of Good Hope (30641)

Trevor Smith of Monroe (30655)

Nathan Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)

Skylar Taylor of Monroe (30656)

Selma Vidrine of Monroe (30655)

