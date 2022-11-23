Local graduates from Georgia Tech Summer 2022

ATLANTA, GA (11/21/2022)– The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,660 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester.

Among the graduates were:

Dallas Elmore of Monroe (30655)

Noah Miles of Monroe (30656)

Keandre Williams of Social Circle (30025)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 46,000 students, representing 50 states and more than 150 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu. Georgia Tech Summer 2022 Graduates Announced